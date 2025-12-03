Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $24.75 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,784,074 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $24,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $889,000. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,760,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 56.2% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,931,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,257,000 after buying an additional 1,054,301 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $84.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.94 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,725.84. This trade represents a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $84,201.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,265.10. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

