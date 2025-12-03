Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $27.93 Million Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. $PTEN

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,709,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 592,527 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $27,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,987,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,463,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,769,000 after buying an additional 2,746,159 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $22,563,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 694.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 3,060,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 432.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,990,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,019 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.64. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 2.81%.The company had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

