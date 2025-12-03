Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $32.31 Million Stock Position in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 677,043 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 102,906 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $32,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 13.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Matador Resources by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,776 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

In other news, EVP Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $57,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,241.75. This trade represents a 4.47% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 17,525 shares in the company, valued at $697,144.50. This trade represents a 118.38% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 41,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,234. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTDR stock opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.11. Matador Resources Company has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $64.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The energy company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.46%.The company had revenue of $939.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.96%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

