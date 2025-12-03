Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $48.16 Million Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 51.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,662,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,909,546 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $48,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 35.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,973,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,836,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after buying an additional 2,018,815 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,452,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after buying an additional 997,259 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,793,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,549,000 after buying an additional 958,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 19,539.4% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 883,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after buying an additional 879,467 shares in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASX opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nomura raised shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of ASE Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

