Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd $RDY

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,019,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,987 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $30,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aikya Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,354,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,515,000 after purchasing an additional 154,604 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 331.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 54,536 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 534.1% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 147,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 123,911 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 21.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 197,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 34,943 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,910,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617,435 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 17.14%.The business had revenue of $21.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.