Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in APA Corporation $APA

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,377,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,594 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $25,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 144.9% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in APA by 6,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in APA by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of APA by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1,731.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of APA from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Shares of APA stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. APA Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.75.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. APA had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 15.49%.APA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

