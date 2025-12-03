Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CRNX

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 737,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,263 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 63,517 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $424,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $978,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.20. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRNX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,078.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,000. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,318,350. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

