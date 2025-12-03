Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 175,699 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF $KSA

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 761,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,699 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $29,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $42.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.46.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.