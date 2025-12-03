Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ferrovial SE $FER

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 496,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,229 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $26,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ferrovial by 13.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,549,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,172,000 after buying an additional 188,879 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 38,236 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 181,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 44,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at $498,625,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Ferrovial by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 86,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 22,226 shares during the period. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrovial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FER opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.52. Ferrovial SE has a 52 week low of $40.07 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Ferrovial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th.

FER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

