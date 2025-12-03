Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. $DNLI

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,515,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,032 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Denali Therapeutics worth $21,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $55,224,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,766,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,042 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,409,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,647 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,367,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 269.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,844 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNLI stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

