Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. $IRT

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 569,745 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Independence Realty Trust worth $23,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,806,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,482,000 after acquiring an additional 554,729 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,570,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,095,000 after purchasing an additional 171,228 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,926,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,529,000 after buying an additional 789,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,190,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,524,000 after buying an additional 138,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,876,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,535,000 after buying an additional 1,495,132 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $21.89.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.42%.The company had revenue of $167.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.210 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IRT. UBS Group dropped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Independence Realty Trust

About Independence Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.