Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 449,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 469,613 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $43,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 75,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $14,476,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 102,608 shares of company stock worth $14,916,496 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of LRCX opened at $158.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $167.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lam Research from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.87.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

