Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 113,251 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 286,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 113,251 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $25,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on DexCom and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.04 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 331,697 shares in the company, valued at $18,256,602.88. This represents a 5.81% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $58,766.84. Following the sale, the director owned 27,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,690.17. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 9,999 shares of company stock valued at $619,391 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average is $75.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

