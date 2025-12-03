Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 24,203 Shares of Cactus, Inc. $WHD

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,203 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Cactus worth $23,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 113.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Cactus by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Cactus had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 15.86%.The business had revenue of $263.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 10,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $420,307.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,156.16. This trade represents a 47.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Cactus from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

