Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 255,984 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust $RLJ

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,056,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 255,984 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.02% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $22,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $551,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 23.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,662,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 13,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $100,731.63. Following the sale, the director owned 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $279,064.09. This represents a 26.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $330.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.13 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 4.23%.RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

