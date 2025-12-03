Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 83,835 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,835 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $21,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Putney Financial Group LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $167.60 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.35 and a 1 year high of $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.88 and its 200-day moving average is $171.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $623.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.79 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

