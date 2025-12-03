Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 91,008 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,760,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 91,008 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $26,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth $10,571,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,704,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,632,000 after acquiring an additional 535,808 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at about $10,635,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3,600.1% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 349,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 340,531 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 12.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,983,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,938,000 after purchasing an additional 325,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.79 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -59.88%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

