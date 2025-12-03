Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Get Ciena alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth $253,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Ciena by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,235,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,499,000 after purchasing an additional 975,792 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 516.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ciena by 7.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,243,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,420,000 after buying an additional 359,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 322.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 34,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 25,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BNP Paribas set a $185.00 target price on Ciena and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ciena from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $202.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Ciena Corporation has a one year low of $49.21 and a one year high of $214.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $844.44 million during the quarter. Ciena had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In related news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $59,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 40,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,992.08. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 8,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,185,555.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 54,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,914.88. This represents a 13.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 45,135 shares of company stock valued at $7,397,518 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.