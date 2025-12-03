Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $3.61. Fossil Group shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 1,377,438 shares trading hands.

FOSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $186.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%.

In other news, CFO Randy J. Greben purchased 20,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $49,932.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 170,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,932.40. This trade represents a 13.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Franco Fogliato purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000. This represents a 11.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 361,482 shares of company stock worth $714,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,087,803 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 898,626 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,461,746 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,204 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 109,316 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 36.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 948,114 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 251,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fossil Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 761,226 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 111,957 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

