Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV Stock Holdings Lowered by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 32.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,436 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $16,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 113,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $203.09 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $114.81 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 59.48%.The business had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $247.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.86.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

