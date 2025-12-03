Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGOW) Stock Price Up 9.7% – Here’s What Happened

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.2175 and last traded at $0.2175. Approximately 33,907 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 31,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.1982.

Freightos Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23.

Freightos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freightos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freightos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.