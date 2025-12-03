Future Metals (LON:FME) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Future Metals NL (LON:FME – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 and last traded at GBX 1.10. 1,075,747 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 580,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13.

Get Future Metals alerts:

Future Metals Trading Down 2.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.94.

Future Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Future Metals NL (ASX:AIM | FME) is an Australian based exploration Company focused on advancing its Panton PGM Project in the eastern Kimberley region of Western Australia.

The 100% owned Panton PGM-Ni Project is located 60kms north of the town of Halls Creek in the eastern Kimberly region of Western Australia, a tier one mining jurisdiction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Future Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.