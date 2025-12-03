Future Metals (LON:FME) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Future Metals NL (LON:FME – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 and last traded at GBX 1.10. 1,075,747 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 580,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13.
Future Metals Trading Down 2.2%
The stock has a market capitalization of £10.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.94.
Future Metals Company Profile
The 100% owned Panton PGM-Ni Project is located 60kms north of the town of Halls Creek in the eastern Kimberly region of Western Australia, a tier one mining jurisdiction.
