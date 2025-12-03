G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

G. Willi-Food International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.05 and traded as high as $25.39. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $25.0750, with a volume of 14,369 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WILC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of G. Willi-Food International in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut G. Willi-Food International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

G. Willi-Food International Trading Up 0.6%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.83.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 16.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WILC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International by 786.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G. Willi-Food International during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in G. Willi-Food International during the third quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

