Gene Eddie Burt Sells 1,200 Shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,200 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $229,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,926.58. This trade represents a 26.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Boot Barn Stock Down 0.2%

BOOT opened at $194.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.24. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.17 and a fifty-two week high of $205.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $505.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.70 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 10.05%.Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Boot Barn has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.590 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $241.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

