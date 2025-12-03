Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODO) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $19.7550. 4,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 5,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.

About Gladstone Commercial

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.