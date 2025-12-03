Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.09 and last traded at $25.06. 1,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

Get Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 alerts:

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Trading Down 0.1%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.