Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDP) Trading Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.11 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 13,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 26,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.