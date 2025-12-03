Global Atomic (TSE:GLO) Stock Price Up 2% – Here’s Why

Global Atomic Co. (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 1,350,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,565,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Global Atomic Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$212.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.66.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corp is a Canadian-based company that operates along with its subsidiaries. Its business activities include processing of electric arc furnace dust (EAFD) obtained from steel companies in Turkey, through a Waelz kiln process to recover zinc concentrates that are then treated by zinc smelters; and acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Niger.

