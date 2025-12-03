Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP) Stock Price Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.27 and last traded at $31.20. 1,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

Get Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF alerts:

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF by 112.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (KROP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive AgTech & Food Innovation index. The fund passively invests in global companies related to advancing innovation and technologies in the agricultural and food industry space. KROP was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.