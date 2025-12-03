Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.8182.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Globus Medical from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.20.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $769.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.58 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 15.30%.The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Globus Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.29, for a total transaction of $2,107,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,640. The trade was a 11.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $6,334,850 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,909,082 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $798,545,000 after acquiring an additional 45,248 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 24.3% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,481,438 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,474,000 after purchasing an additional 679,691 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,819,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $161,454,000 after purchasing an additional 414,134 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,760,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,936,000 after purchasing an additional 667,850 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,926,000 after buying an additional 249,141 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

