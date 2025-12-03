Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Trading Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.80. 24,570 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 17,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Get Gogoro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Gogoro in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gogoro presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gogoro

Gogoro Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 47.07% and a negative return on equity of 80.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gogoro Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gogoro by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogoro by 81.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 382,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 171,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Gogoro by 185.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 774,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 503,624 shares during the period. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gogoro

(Get Free Report)

Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.