Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.7050 and last traded at $0.7298. 979,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,497,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7570.

The stock has a market cap of $118.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 109,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 29,543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 165.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 295,565 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gold Resource in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

