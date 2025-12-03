Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GVUS) Trading Up 0% – Should You Buy?

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GVUS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.55 and last traded at $53.55. Approximately 25 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 18,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.54.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $390.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVUS. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF by 62.1% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $674,000.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF (GVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with the highest value characteristics based on Russells style methodology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.