Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,116 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,855,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,001,000 after acquiring an additional 146,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,875,000 after purchasing an additional 54,402 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,988,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,244,000 after purchasing an additional 825,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 156.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,439,000 after purchasing an additional 884,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,166,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,832,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Weiss Ratings raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $785.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.50.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,937.66. The trade was a 30.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $732.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $670.34 and a 200-day moving average of $609.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $769.98. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.67.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.