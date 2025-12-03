Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Arhaus, Inc. $ARHS

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 485,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888,154 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.34% of Arhaus worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after acquiring an additional 395,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Arhaus by 83.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 317,631 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at $2,383,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 179,042 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARHS. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut Arhaus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $344.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.26 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

