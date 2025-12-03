Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in The New York Times Company $NYT

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,239 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get New York Times alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in New York Times by 264.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in New York Times by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 195,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 65,175 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 39,149 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,742,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 29.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $65.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $700.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.01 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.92%.The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NYT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on New York Times from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on New York Times

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.