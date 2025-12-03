Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,337 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Shares of FOUR opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.03). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $102,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,624. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

