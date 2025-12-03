Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,158 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,158 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 68,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMED opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $94.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.20.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $769.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.58 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Globus Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

In related news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,640. This trade represents a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 25,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.29, for a total value of $2,107,250.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,334,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

