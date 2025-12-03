Granite Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,253 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,175,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,334 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $57,727,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 291.1% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,075,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 800,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $17,790,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,678,000 after acquiring an additional 355,981 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of IONS opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.69. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.11 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $82.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.35. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. The company had revenue of $156.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on IONS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph H. Wender sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,292.50. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 49,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $3,249,948.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,211,230. This represents a 31.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,566 shares of company stock valued at $35,304,952. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.