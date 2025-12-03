Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Trading Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 1,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.5313 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

