Groupe la Francaise Acquires Shares of 14,510 Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,081,000 after purchasing an additional 816,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $210,151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,851,000 after buying an additional 306,628 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,212,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,467,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $585.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.00.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total value of $1,936,679.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,312.20. This trade represents a 30.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $566.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $548.15 and a 200 day moving average of $520.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.08 and a 12-month high of $573.76.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

