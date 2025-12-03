Groupe la Francaise Boosts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Groupe la Francaise boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,408 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $16,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 41.1% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDNS stock opened at $317.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.40 and a 200-day moving average of $329.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $376.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $1,819,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,197,663.20. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 15,230 shares of company stock worth $5,186,732 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.11.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

