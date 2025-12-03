Groupe la Francaise Buys 38,853 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Groupe la Francaise grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 108.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $38,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 441.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Synopsys by 120.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 481.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total transaction of $4,945,385.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,468. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,528 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,095. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $449.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $437.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.34. The company has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $556.33.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

