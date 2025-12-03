Groupe la Francaise Buys 41,974 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Groupe la Francaise raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 107.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,974 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $33,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $872,307,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $650,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,885,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,202,016,000 after buying an additional 384,479 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 746,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,558,000 after buying an additional 245,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,162,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Northcoast Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.00.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $377.48 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $365.40 and a one year high of $500.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $418.04 and a 200 day moving average of $431.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total value of $24,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,693,556. The trade was a 51.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 77,600 shares of company stock worth $37,476,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

