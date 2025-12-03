Groupe la Francaise Decreases Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Groupe la Francaise lowered its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,137 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $17,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 132.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 59.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $311.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.31.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $281.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.76 and a 200 day moving average of $265.28. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.04 and a 12 month high of $287.39.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.68%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.