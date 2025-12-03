Groupe la Francaise Has $10.99 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Groupe la Francaise lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,352,509,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $933,089,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,042,000 after buying an additional 842,262 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,323,000 after buying an additional 208,573 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 996,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,867,000 after acquiring an additional 191,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $785.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $726.00 to $723.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $860.71.

In related news, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total value of $1,225,746.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total value of $3,032,082.06. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,616.40. The trade was a 57.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PH stock opened at $859.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $787.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $739.69. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $869.36. The company has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

