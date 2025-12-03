Groupe la Francaise Has $7.14 Million Stake in MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT

Groupe la Francaise boosted its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise owned 0.07% of MakeMyTrip worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 42.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,628,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,658,000 after buying an additional 1,674,538 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 9,699.0% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 5,143,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090,811 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 12.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,115,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,316,000 after buying an additional 234,670 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,042,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,235,000 after acquiring an additional 471,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 273.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,009,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 113.06 and a beta of 0.70. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $123.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMYT. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “hold (c)” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

