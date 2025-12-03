Groupe la Francaise Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Groupe la Francaise raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DRH Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,807,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 212.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 28.6% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 84,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $582.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $534.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $596.21.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total transaction of $4,666,353.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,669,312.16. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.44, for a total transaction of $5,714,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,692,062.40. This represents a 15.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 79,061 shares of company stock valued at $41,949,366 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.32.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

