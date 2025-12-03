Groupe la Francaise Increases Stock Position in BlackRock $BLK

Groupe la Francaise boosted its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $26,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in BlackRock by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in BlackRock by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,038.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.47. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,219.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,104.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,083.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,160.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,372.00 to $1,313.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,310.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,302.59.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. The trade was a 62.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

