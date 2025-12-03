Groupe la Francaise Invests $10.56 Million in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 156,204 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,564,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYZ. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth $3,730,489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter worth about $634,721,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at about $515,857,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,575,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,016,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Block from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Block from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

XYZ stock opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.01. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.65.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 12.99%.Block’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $639,603.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 243,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,953,356. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 9,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $611,482.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 272,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,760,051. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,198 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,155. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

